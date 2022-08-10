Horoscopes - August 10

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your determination will pay off and offer insights into exciting alternatives to how you work and live.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't whine about what you don't have. If you want something, it's up to you to physically make it happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a unique path, but be honest with yourself regarding the outcome.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep life simple and promises doable. The help you offer others will not be in vain.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be aware of manipulative people. Someone will make you look bad if given a chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Address your to-do list and put an end to unfinished business. Positive change leads to personal happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be secretive about how you feel or who you dislike. Find a nice way to say no to something that isn't inviting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reach out to anyone who can shed light on a situation. Romance will improve a personal connection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Educational pursuits will help you modify your plans to fit trends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go over every detail explicitly, and you will avoid unwanted surprises on your quest for success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): By not taking on something you are unfamiliar with, you'll ward off complaints. Satisfy your needs first.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider how to amplify your skills, and you'll discover how to bring in extra cash.