Horoscopes - August 23

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay more attention to how you present yourself. A pick-me-up is overdue. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't be a follower when taking the path that suits you best is where you belong.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Rely on your intellect to maneuver your way through networking and meetings. Gather information and strategize.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Double-check information before you overreact. Put your energy into freeing up cash and living within your means. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Doors will open if you are persistent. Do your homework and push a foolproof plan. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Understanding and compassion will help you envision the results you want to achieve. Be the one to make a difference.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Go over every detail thoroughly before verbalizing your thoughts or signing a deal. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Mull over what's important to you and make arrangements that will fit into your schedule.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ask questions, address confusing issues and look at every angle before making a decision. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll find information that helps you make an informed decision regarding investments, contracts or health issues. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take better care of your health and emotional well-being. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, and you'll devise a plan that attracts support from someone offering something rare.

