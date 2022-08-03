Horoscopes - August 3

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Push for what you want. Take charge of entertainment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep tabs on what's going on, but don't interfere in something that can disrupt your relationship with someone you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll draw attention if you speak up and share your thoughts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a step back from whatever situation you face and rethink your strategy. Too much of anything will set you back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on what's important, and rely on intelligence to close deals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change begins with you and your choices. Dig deep, and you'll discover what makes you happy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Revise your day to include putting your responsibilities behind you before moving on to enjoyable pastimes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Address issues that limit progress. Finish what you start before you move on to something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money matters will escalate if you are too generous. Don't let anyone take advantage of your charitable attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Put your energy into transformation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose the path that interests you most, and don't worry about what everyone else pursues.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wheel and deal until you get the results you want. A financial gain is possible if you invest in something familiar to you.