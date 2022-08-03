 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes - August 3

  • 0

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Push for what you want. Take charge of entertainment. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep tabs on what's going on, but don't interfere in something that can disrupt your relationship with someone you love. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll draw attention if you speak up and share your thoughts. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a step back from whatever situation you face and rethink your strategy. Too much of anything will set you back. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on what's important, and rely on intelligence to close deals. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Change begins with you and your choices. Dig deep, and you'll discover what makes you happy. 

People are also reading…

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Revise your day to include putting your responsibilities behind you before moving on to enjoyable pastimes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Address issues that limit progress. Finish what you start before you move on to something new. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money matters will escalate if you are too generous. Don't let anyone take advantage of your charitable attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Put your energy into transformation. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose the path that interests you most, and don't worry about what everyone else pursues.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wheel and deal until you get the results you want. A financial gain is possible if you invest in something familiar to you.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

Locals take mission trip to Alaska

Area high schoolers had the opportunity to take part in an experience of a lifetime during a First United Methodist Church youth mission trip …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News