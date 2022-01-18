Horoscopes - January 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence wisely. Get involved in events that offer information that discloses all angles of a situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll find it challenging to stick to one thing. Promising more than you can deliver will not bode well with superiors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time with your peers, and you will gain perspective regarding the best way to move forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think about the changes you can make to improve your community, relationships, qualifications and ability to get ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make changes because someone else does; do what's best for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you indulge in something foreign to you, the easier it will be to recognize what's possible
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A proactive approach, an open mind, and expressing compassion and understanding will help keep the peace and encourage the help you require to reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't labor over something you cannot change. Take physical action, and do what you can to make your life better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rethink your financial plan, and choose to put spending limits in place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An affectionate signal will spark your interest. Share something special with someone you love. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to suggestions, but don't go out of your way to please someone who doesn't reciprocate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. A spontaneous motion will result in an emotional setback.