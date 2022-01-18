Horoscopes - January 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your intelligence wisely. Get involved in events that offer information that discloses all angles of a situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll find it challenging to stick to one thing. Promising more than you can deliver will not bode well with superiors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time with your peers, and you will gain perspective regarding the best way to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think about the changes you can make to improve your community, relationships, qualifications and ability to get ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make changes because someone else does; do what's best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The more you indulge in something foreign to you, the easier it will be to recognize what's possible

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A proactive approach, an open mind, and expressing compassion and understanding will help keep the peace and encourage the help you require to reach your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't labor over something you cannot change. Take physical action, and do what you can to make your life better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rethink your financial plan, and choose to put spending limits in place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An affectionate signal will spark your interest. Share something special with someone you love. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be open to suggestions, but don't go out of your way to please someone who doesn't reciprocate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. A spontaneous motion will result in an emotional setback.

