Horoscopes - January 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Surround yourself with people who share your beliefs and interests. Discuss alternatives, and be a team player.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't step on someone's toes. Do your own thing, and leave others to their devices.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): How you deal with your deadlines and responsibilities will determine how vulnerable you appear to others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live, learn and move along. Perpetual motion keeps life interesting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Strive for perfection, strength and a healthy attitude, and you will get the results you want. Trust your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Network, socialize and do something that pumps you up and gives you the drive you require to follow through with your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set your sights on what you want to achieve, and refuse to let anything sidetrack you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A sudden change based on what someone says or does will leave you in a quandary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let your heart lead the way. Listen, assess and look for the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ponder over what to do next. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you aren't ready to pursue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can enforce change. You will make a difference if you soldier up and take charge.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make sure motives are sincere and not based on revenge when dealing with someone questionable.

