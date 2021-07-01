Horoscopes - July 1

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your energy where it counts. Self-improvement, living life your way and taking responsibility for your happiness are encouraged.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Slow down, rethink your strategy and refuse to let anyone bait you into something that compromises your time, patience or reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Enlist people who owe you, and you'll get the help you need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Back away from unpredictable people. A steady pace forward will help you gain trust and respect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. The changes others make will cause uncertainty, so have a backup plan in place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let things unfold naturally. Be prepared to make decisions when necessary and to trust in yourself, not someone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for an efficient way to get things done. Abide by the rules and regulations to avoid taking a health risk.