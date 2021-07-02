Horoscopes - July 2

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on the way you look and feel. Exercising, updating your appearance and spending time with the person who brings out the best in you will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take your time, and think about the consequences before you do or say something.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully and choose your words wisely. Misunderstandings can turn your world upside down.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put what you know to good use. Refuse to let anyone play emotional games with you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn as you go, and make a difference. Your dedication and hard work will not go unnoticed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Taking on too much responsibility or making a promise you cannot keep will cause a rift with someone you love and respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll gravitate toward people who offer mental stimulation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take better care of yourself and your relationship with others.