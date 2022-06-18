Horoscopes - June 18

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get moving, and don't stop until you get the desired results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will leave you questioning what to do next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose how you wish to proceed. Spontaneity can turn sour if you haven't thought your plans through.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Observe how others do things, then prepare to step in to save the day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in something that challenges you to think and learn from the experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on making a positive lifestyle change. Don't let someone confuse you with false or skewed information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something that gets you out of the house and into a playful space that promises entertainment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's time to try something new and exciting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on home and family and what you can do to bring you closer to those you love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to a minimalist lifestyle, and feel good about yourself and what you accomplish.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take nothing for granted, and don't be a follower. It's your job to think for yourself and do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stop dreaming and start doing. Leave nothing to chance.