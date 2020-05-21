Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Establish how you can achieve your goal without jeopardizing any rules or infringing on others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Adapt to what's going on around you to ease tension, but keep your objective in sight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let your thought process play out until you are satisfied. Preparation is vital.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Transparency will be required if you want to avoid misunderstandings. Take care of your responsibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer suggestions and share experiences and knowledge, but don't let anyone take advantage of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't be impulsive; a well-thought-out plan will bring higher returns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll face a learning curve, but with discipline and hard work, it will lead to something worthwhile.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You have more options than you realize. Head down a path that requires imagination and talent.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Discipline, coupled with having a passion for what you do, will lead to success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think big, but when it comes time to follow through, don't go over budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't trust or rely on someone who talks big.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep a low profile, and take care of responsibilities. Use your imagination when solving problems.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!