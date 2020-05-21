Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Establish how you can achieve your goal without jeopardizing any rules or infringing on others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Adapt to what's going on around you to ease tension, but keep your objective in sight.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let your thought process play out until you are satisfied. Preparation is vital.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Transparency will be required if you want to avoid misunderstandings. Take care of your responsibilities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer suggestions and share experiences and knowledge, but don't let anyone take advantage of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't be impulsive; a well-thought-out plan will bring higher returns.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll face a learning curve, but with discipline and hard work, it will lead to something worthwhile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You have more options than you realize. Head down a path that requires imagination and talent.