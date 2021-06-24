Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation or assumptions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand your search, and you'll discover what's required to reach your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A discussion regarding sensitive issues will help you move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You'll attract a lot of attention if you pursue an innovative path when it comes to work and professional gain

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional matters will escalate if you or someone isn't honest about a legal, financial or health issue.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings, and you'll find common ground with someone who interests you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what's essential, doable and will help you avoid an emotional spat with a friend or relative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out the possibility of changing your living arrangements to suit your budget or reflect what you want to pursue.