Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation or assumptions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Expand your search, and you'll discover what's required to reach your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A discussion regarding sensitive issues will help you move forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You'll attract a lot of attention if you pursue an innovative path when it comes to work and professional gain
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional matters will escalate if you or someone isn't honest about a legal, financial or health issue.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings, and you'll find common ground with someone who interests you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what's essential, doable and will help you avoid an emotional spat with a friend or relative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Check out the possibility of changing your living arrangements to suit your budget or reflect what you want to pursue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to the reaction and response you receive from partners and those close to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go over the changes you want to make at home before you begin, and you'll spare yourself unnecessary redos.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what's important to you, and put your energy where it counts most.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay attention to what others are doing. Someone will try to undermine you if given a chance.