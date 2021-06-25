Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions in check, your thoughts on target, and your focus on health, wealth and the pursuit of happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll face opposition if you are too vocal about your intentions. Don't give anyone a chance to meddle in your business or to belittle your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Leave nothing to chance. Take care of business, and don't count on anyone to do things your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Self-improvement projects will boost your morale and give you the courage to share your thoughts and plans with someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Decide how best to handle whatever change occurs at home or work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's up to you to bring about change. Learn from your mistakes, and you'll be able to move forward with a perfect plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be aware of what's important to others before you bring about change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reach out to a friend or relative to catch up. It will give you a better understanding of what you can do to make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Past problems will give insight into the best way to move forward.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control of whatever situation you face. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you'll miss an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time, follow instructions and do things properly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20):A unique proposal will lead to a positive lifestyle change. Love and romance will enhance your life.