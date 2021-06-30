Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend more time enjoying the company of those who share your interests.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't share personal information or plans. Focus on what you can accomplish without drawing attention to yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your ideas into play. Don't hesitate because someone doesn't agree with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a gander at every angle before you agree to something.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy where it counts. Don't make unnecessary changes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question what you hear. Find out what's expected of you before you volunteer to help. Build relationships on trust, justice and fair play.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get involved in something you believe will benefit you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think outside the box. Don't limit what you can do or let a friend, relative or lover meddle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A little solitude will help you work through any uncertainty you harbor.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for alternative ways to use your skills. Social events will lead to deception and an unrealistic sense of what's risky and what's safe.