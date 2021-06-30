 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes
0 Comments

Horoscopes

  • 0

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend more time enjoying the company of those who share your interests.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't share personal information or plans. Focus on what you can accomplish without drawing attention to yourself. 

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your ideas into play. Don't hesitate because someone doesn't agree with you. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a gander at every angle before you agree to something. 

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your energy where it counts. Don't make unnecessary changes. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question what you hear. Find out what's expected of you before you volunteer to help. Build relationships on trust, justice and fair play. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get involved in something you believe will benefit you. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think outside the box. Don't limit what you can do or let a friend, relative or lover meddle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A little solitude will help you work through any uncertainty you harbor. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for alternative ways to use your skills. Social events will lead to deception and an unrealistic sense of what's risky and what's safe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nothing will pay higher rewards than hard work and discipline. 

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Fix up your surroundings. The more comfortable and convenient you make your living space, the easier and more accessible your goals will become. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News