According to a recent press release, Columbus Community Hospital recently received national attention when Forbes named the hospital on its list of America’s Best Small Employers.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research firm, to compile the list. The data collected included results from anonymous employee surveys, tracking of job-related websites, and analysis of social listening. Each data source provided key information that the companies used to score and curate the employer rankings.

“Integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence are the values we hold high,” said Mike Hansen, president and CEO at CCH. “They serve as a guide to living out our hospital’s mission and vision each and every day. It’s our goal that staff members work together to make this the very best place for patients to receive care. We are honored to receive this national recognition that shows our employees’ dedication to our values.”

Forbes narrowed the initial list of 10,000 employers to 300, and released the finalists earlier this month. Columbus Community Hospital was one of four Nebraska employers to make the list, ranking 38th.

“We’re very proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Small Employers, which only solidifies what we’ve known all along: We have an amazing team of employees who make this one of the best places to work,” said Michelle Meyer, human resources director at the hospital. “I think a large part of our success is that we believe in hiring great people and giving them the tools they need to do their best every day."

The full list of employers is available on Forbes’ website.