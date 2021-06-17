Hospital Volunteers

To become a VolunTEEN, teens must be between 14 and 18 years old, be a current high school student, make a minimum of a one-year commitment to be a volunteer, have a friendly attitude and successfully complete the VolunTEEN application, background check, references, orientation and annual ongoing training.

Teens who participate in CCH’s VolunTEEN program will be assigned to a service area which is based on their availability and interests. Their duties will vary based on the areas of the hospital to which they are assigned, but regardless of their assignment, they will receive thorough training. Volunteer shifts are available after school on weekdays and on weekends.

Participants in the VolunTEEN Program, who have volunteered a minimum of 50 hours at CCH, are eligible for the VolunTEEN Scholarship which CCH’s Volunteer & Guest Services awards annually.

Volunteers at CCH have the benefit of knowing they are helping those who really need it, while doing something they enjoy. They also enjoy many personal benefits that come with volunteering at CCH, including: free flu shots, free annual wellness blood draws, cardiopulmonary membership discounts, experience and references for future placements, inclusion in hospital and volunteer activities, tax credits for travel and cafeteria discounts.

For more information on becoming a volunteer or VolunTEEN at CCH, visit www.columbushosp.org to complete the application, call 402-562-4791 or email cchvolunteers@columbushosp.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.