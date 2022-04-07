 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOUR CORNERS HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Household hazardous waste event set

Most U.S. households produce more than 20 pounds of hazardous waste such as: unused chemicals, paints, fertilizers, pesticides and more, each year. If left in the home, these items could harm the air you breath, be a risk for children or pets, and even be a fire hazard.

When thrown away they may be a threat to our health, safety and environment. These products may pollute the drinking water, or put poison into the soil, land and air. Look for key words on the label: CAUTION, WARNING, DANGER, and POISON.

The dangers of throwing away these products may not be easy to see right away, but certain types of Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) may:

• poison septic tanks or wastewater treatment systems if poured down drains or toilets

• pollute rivers, lakes, and streams if poured into storm sewers

• can be harmful to children and pets if left around the house

• make our ground water and drinking water unsafe

• cause harm to our first responders/fireman

How can we lessen our household waste?

• Don’t buy more than the amount you need.

• Donate leftover products to friends or community organizations.

• Recycle HHW products by taking part in a local household hazardous waste collection day.

Upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days: Only residential household hazardous waste is accepted. Please put your household hazardous waste in boxes. Paint in one box, and other materials in a separate box. If you are not sure what something is, keep it away from other materials.

Polk County: Saturday, April 9, 8-11 a.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Osceola. Thank you to the Polk Co. Slammers 18U Softball Team for your partnership.

York County: Saturday, April 9, 1-4 p.m. at the York Landfill 1214 Road 15, York. Thank you to the York College Men’s Soccer Team for your partnership.

Butler County: Saturday, April 23, 1:30–4:30 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds North Entrance, 62 L Street in David City.

Seward County: Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. – noon at the City of Seward Wastewater Plant Parking Lot, 1040 S Columbia, Seward. Thank you to the City of Seward, Seward County Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, Fehlhafer’s, Inc, and Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction for your partnership.

For questions or to learn more about Household Hazardous Waste, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov

