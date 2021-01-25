How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Platte County

COVID-19 vaccines are being given in tiers. If you live in Boone, Colfax, Nance or Platte counties in Nebraska, please fill out the form to be notified when your tier is being vaccinated: https://bit.ly/3cbeOZi.
You cannot just show up to a vaccine clinic unannounced.
Las vacunas COVID-19 se administran por niveles. Si vive en los condados de Boone, Colfax, Nance o Platte en Nebraska, complete la formulario para recibir una notificación cuando se vacune su nivel: https://bit.ly/3cbeOZi
No puede presentarse a una clínica de vacunas sin previo aviso.