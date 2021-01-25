 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Platte County
View Comments

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Platte County

  • Updated
Clinic

Dozens of area resident showed up at Ag Park earlier this week for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

 JULIE MCCLURE, COURTESY PHOTO

COVID-19 vaccines are being given in tiers. If you live in Boone, Colfax, Nance or Platte counties in Nebraska, please fill out the form to be notified when your tier is being vaccinated: https://bit.ly/3cbeOZi.

You cannot just show up to a vaccine clinic unannounced.

Las vacunas COVID-19 se administran por niveles. Si vive en los condados de Boone, Colfax, Nance o Platte en Nebraska, complete la formulario para recibir una notificación cuando se vacune su nivel: https://bit.ly/3cbeOZi

No puede presentarse a una clínica de vacunas sin previo aviso.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News