Hruska Memorial Public Library adapts to new normal

To provide reading materials to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic despite closing, the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City initially held a freebie cart outside, Director Kay Schmid said.

Although the cart proved to be popular, Schmid said she would often notice people picking up the books, looking through them and putting them back, something that should be avoided with the virus.

“I just talked to the board about that and I said, ‘You know, I just don’t feel comfortable with the fact that people are picking them up and putting them back,’” she said. “So at that point, they said, ‘Well, maybe it’s best until things improve, we just bring it back in and don’t have it out there.’”

The Hruska Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees voted to do away with the cart and focus on book reservations and online materials at its meeting on Monday, April 6.

“We want to try to do what’s right to keep our employees safe and to keep the community safe,” Board President Monica Heller said. “So we just thought this was the best bet.”

Although the cart will be gone, for now, Schmid said it was an extension of what the library has always offered with donated books.