Hruska Memorial Public Library adapts to new normal

To provide reading materials to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic despite closing, the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City initially held a freebie cart outside, Director Kay Schmid said.
Although the cart proved to be popular, Schmid said she would often notice people picking up the books, looking through them and putting them back, something that should be avoided with the virus.
“I just talked to the board about that and I said, ‘You know, I just don’t feel comfortable with the fact that people are picking them up and putting them back,’” she said. “So at that point, they said, ‘Well, maybe it’s best until things improve, we just bring it back in and don’t have it out there.’”
The Hruska Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees voted to do away with the cart and focus on book reservations and online materials at its meeting on Monday, April 6.
“We want to try to do what’s right to keep our employees safe and to keep the community safe,” Board President Monica Heller said. “So we just thought this was the best bet.”
Although the cart will be gone, for now, Schmid said it was an extension of what the library has always offered with donated books.
“We’ve always had free books available in the library, and we have a little donation box that people can give,” she said. “So it’s always been in place, just in a different way.”
Schmid said the coronavirus has made the library think outside of the box on how it can provide services to its patrons. The building is providing free Wi-Fi 24/7 for the public to access from outside in the parking area.
E-books and audiobooks can be accessed through Overdrive, and database information can be found at NebraskAccess, Schmid said.
“We are encouraging people to use our e-books and digital materials, but also trying to provide paper books and materials until we have a case in Butler County,” she said. “We’re doing a lot more emailing to people and Facebook posts and different things like that too, so we’re just trying to communicate more.”
Despite the library’s closing, the public can still make reservations for books by calling 402-367-3100 or emailing hruskalibrary@gmail.com. Staff will be at the building Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the catalog can be found online at davidcitylibrary.org.
“We will do that until we actually have a case in Butler County, and then the board will revisit that,” Schmid said. “So at present, we are filling book requests and getting them to people, providing curbside delivery.”
The library has a set of procedures to ensure the books are safe to check out, Schmid said. When the books are returned, the staff retrieves them from the book drop wearing protective gloves.
“They’re put on tables, and nothing is touched again for a week,” Schmid said. “So we’re giving them more than enough time if they would happen to have some kind of virus on them.”
After a week of waiting, Schmid said the books are wiped off with disinfecting wipes and checked back into the collection.
“So there is a lagtime thereof about a week before they actually go back on the shelves,” she said. “But we build confidence that that eliminates any kind of danger that they might pose to the staff or to our patrons.”
Because Butler County has a higher percentage of elderly people, Heller said the new system made much more sense with the pandemic.
“With the cart being out in the open, different people are touching it, and there’s not that time for the virus to die,” she said. “So we’re just trying to find a way to protect the public.”
The library staff is excited to open back up to the public after the pandemic is over.
“The library provides wonderful services to the community, it’s just that right now, we really can’t,” she said.
But even with the library closed, Schmid said she’s continued to see community support, with one student decorating the sidewalk with artwork.
“People are just doing nice things in different ways for different people,” she said. “And we just appreciate that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!