Huskers move into next phase of modified offseason

The latest step, though, comes with a couple of updates for Nebraska. First, the Huskers' summer newcomers are now fully integrated into the workout program. Head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval tweeted a video of freshman running back Marvin Scott in the weight room Monday morning. Previously, it was unclear because of the on-the-fly changes to the schedule just how much newcomers were allowed to do because they had not yet been on campus for an official access period.

That means anybody who's arrived since spring ball was scuttled — 14 scholarship players and around 25 walk-ons, by the Journal Star's count — are now part of the mix more officially than they were before.

Along those lines, the Huskers have their entire roster on campus now except for incoming freshman punter Daniel Cerni of Australia. His timeline for arrival remains unclear because of the pandemic and international travel rules. He could also be affected by a recent U.S. Department of Education decision that international students won't be allowed to remain in the country if their school doesn't hold in-person classes, though UNL at this point is still planning on at least in-person instruction this fall.