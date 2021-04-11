Husky girls third at Fullerton

The Husky girls won three gold medals and were third while Hunter White won three individual medals for the boys team on April 6 in Fullerton.

Alexa Carter took the top spot in the 3200 meters, Liberty Baker crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles and the SRC girls 400 relay team added another gold medal for a 12-medal total and 90 points.

Shelby-Rising City was nine points back of first place Fullerton and one point short of runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis.

For the boys, Hunter White brought home hardware in the the 200, 400 and long jump while Colin Wingard was double medalist in the discus and shot put.

Carter crossed the line in the 3200 with a winning time of 14 minutes, 37.81 seconds. She continued a run of strong performances in the two-mile run previously posted by Angel Barnes. Barnes won the 1600 and the 3200 at a home triangular and a meet at Osceola.

Baker was the champion in the 100 hurdles in 16.89 seconds and was a full second clear of second place.

Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry, Barnes and Larmon teamed up to run a time of 4 minutes, 28.62 seconds in the 1600 relay and finish in first also by more than a second.