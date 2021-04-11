Husky girls third at Fullerton

The Husky girls won three gold medals and were third while Hunter White won three individual medals for the boys team on April 6 in Fullerton.
Alexa Carter took the top spot in the 3200 meters, Liberty Baker crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles and the SRC girls 400 relay team added another gold medal for a 12-medal total and 90 points.
Shelby-Rising City was nine points back of first place Fullerton and one point short of runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis.
For the boys, Hunter White brought home hardware in the the 200, 400 and long jump while Colin Wingard was double medalist in the discus and shot put.
Carter crossed the line in the 3200 with a winning time of 14 minutes, 37.81 seconds. She continued a run of strong performances in the two-mile run previously posted by Angel Barnes. Barnes won the 1600 and the 3200 at a home triangular and a meet at Osceola.
Baker was the champion in the 100 hurdles in 16.89 seconds and was a full second clear of second place.
Ava Larmon, Kaylei Perry, Barnes and Larmon teamed up to run a time of 4 minutes, 28.62 seconds in the 1600 relay and finish in first also by more than a second.
Allie Neujahr was the runner-up in the high jump at 4-11 and missed gold-medal position by an inch. Kira Pavlik was a foot behind the winner at 8 feet in the pole vault and was also a silver medalist.
Larmon was third in the 400 and fourth in the 800, Barnes took bronze in the 1600, Baker was fourth in the 200, Pavlik added another medal at fourth in the long jump and Rylie Carter was sixth in the discus.
The 400 relay team of Maddie Hopwood, Baker, Neujahr and Pavlik were sixth.
White ran 1:03.57 in the 400 and was third, hit the line at 24.64 in the 200 and was fourth and had a top mark of 18-2 in the long jump for sixth.
Colin Wingard won the discus with a top throw of 137-6.50 and was the runner-up in the shot put on a toss of 45-5.50. Wingard won the discus by more than three feet and was just over a foot behind the winner in the shot put.
Gavin Dutton-Mofford was fourth in the 800, Ashton Schultz took fourth in the pole vault and Payton Sliva was fifth in the 800 to go with taking sixth in the 3200.
The 400 relay team of Shultz, Justin Knoll, Gabe Dutton-Mofford and Tanner Nekl were fourth. Fischer White, Trevor Hoegerl, Austin Leimer and Tylan Bluel were fifth in the 3200 relay.
