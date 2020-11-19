Ice storm hits Colfax County

District 2 County Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said this was probably one of the more severe ice storms because of all the trees down. Grotelueschen said it had been about 30 years since the last severe ice storm.

“It’s not unusual to have an ice storm,” he noted. “It’s unusual to have an ice storm heavy enough to do this kind of damage.”

Mayor Jon Knutson agreed it had been a while since there was a storm like this.

“I mean we’ve had some ice storms but this was by far one of the worst,” Knutson said, on the day of the ice storm. “I mean Nebraska has it and it can come at any time.”

Knutson said he took a trip around town the night before the storm to assess the situation. He added that the storm was “definitely one of those things you don’t like to see.”

City staff who assisted with clean up deserved credit, he noted.