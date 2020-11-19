Ice storm hits Colfax County

An ice storm last week has left areas of Colfax County with tree damage, said city and county officials.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hoesing said there was a two-hour late start at Richland Elementary and a noon dismissal at Fishers Elementary, both because of power outages.
“Since virtually every home has been affected by it, our city employees aren’t (able) to really tackle them in a time-effective matter so we’re hoping that there can be some sort of community effort to clean up the city," City Administrator Will De Roos said.
De Roos said the City has been keeping the yard waste site open well past its normal hours because of the number of fallen branches being brought in. He noted the City would reevaluate that need on Nov. 17.
He added that Leigh had quite a few trees down as well.
In Schuyler, clean-up was challenging.
“Safety is always the No. 1 priority, and if the tree is having limbs fall off of it, we can’t really go underneath that tree and pick the limbs up until the threat has passed,” De Roos added.
District 2 County Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said this was probably one of the more severe ice storms because of all the trees down. Grotelueschen said it had been about 30 years since the last severe ice storm.
“It’s not unusual to have an ice storm,” he noted. “It’s unusual to have an ice storm heavy enough to do this kind of damage.”
Mayor Jon Knutson agreed it had been a while since there was a storm like this.
“I mean we’ve had some ice storms but this was by far one of the worst,” Knutson said, on the day of the ice storm. “I mean Nebraska has it and it can come at any time.”
Knutson said he took a trip around town the night before the storm to assess the situation. He added that the storm was “definitely one of those things you don’t like to see.”
City staff who assisted with clean up deserved credit, he noted.
“Trees are down all over, falling on garages and fences and whatever else,” Knutson said. “Little communities, that’s what we do; we’ll start to clean up when it stops snowing and melts enough that you can do anything with the trees.”
De Roos added that some trees got uprooted while others covered streets and crushed cars.
“There weren’t any injuries that I’m aware of,” he added. “Our response started pretty quickly once the snow stopped. We got the roads clear for the most part within a day."
Some of the roads with major debris are still covered, De Roos said Monday. Across Banner and 8th streets, a car was crushed by a tree and the City is trying to contact the owner. De Roos said it should be moved quickly.
“We’re working to fix those,” De Roos said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
