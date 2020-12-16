IN HER OWN LEAGUE: Zeilinger proud of her teaching career, family and sharing passion for ag

People need to look no further than Marilyn Zeilinger if they want to know what it takes to be a farmer’s wife.

Marilyn spent 23 years on the Butler County Fair Board. She was secretary, and therefore, very involved in the planning and execution of the fair.

As an art teacher, she was also involved in judging any art projects entered in the fair as well as sewing and, later on, photography.

That era during the 1980s and 1990s was a busy time, with her husband, Gary Zeilinger, running a 30-sow hog operation, Marilyn teaching in Prague and both of them raising their three children Ryan, Mindy and Kendra.

In the summertime, Marilyn was home to lend some help on the farm.

“I’m not one of the typical farm wives. I don’t drive tractors much, but I can drive a farm truck a little. I do know how to drive four-wheelers and the pick-up,” Marilyn said.

When school was in session there were a lot of early mornings, busy days and late nights.