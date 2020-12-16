IN HER OWN LEAGUE: Zeilinger proud of her teaching career, family and sharing passion for ag

People need to look no further than Marilyn Zeilinger if they want to know what it takes to be a farmer’s wife.
Marilyn spent 23 years on the Butler County Fair Board. She was secretary, and therefore, very involved in the planning and execution of the fair.
As an art teacher, she was also involved in judging any art projects entered in the fair as well as sewing and, later on, photography.
That era during the 1980s and 1990s was a busy time, with her husband, Gary Zeilinger, running a 30-sow hog operation, Marilyn teaching in Prague and both of them raising their three children Ryan, Mindy and Kendra.
In the summertime, Marilyn was home to lend some help on the farm.
“I’m not one of the typical farm wives. I don’t drive tractors much, but I can drive a farm truck a little. I do know how to drive four-wheelers and the pick-up,” Marilyn said.
When school was in session there were a lot of early mornings, busy days and late nights.
“She’d get up and leave before 7 o’clock. I’d get up the same time and come down and start fixing breakfast,” Gary said. “I made sure they had breakfast going out the door. Even it was a grilled cheese or ham sandwich wrapper, they could eat it on the way."
The kids would do hog chores when they got home and Gary said Marilyn would sit downstairs and grade papers in the evening.
“The kids learned how to work,” Marilyn said.
Part of their work ethic, she said, was learned through their participation in 4-H. All three kids took care of their own horses and were active in 4-H.
“Horses, hogs, rabbits, tanning, gardening, sewing,” Marilyn said. “It was just a wide variety of things.”
No longer on the fair board, Marilyn is less involved in the planning for the Butler County Fair, but she’s still a part of the local 4-H scene. Marilyn now participates by volunteering her time as a judge or hosting workshops for 4-H.
She continues to judge photography, sewing and art projects, and Gary said she is such a staple that fair boards sometimes have to ask her not to come back so they can bring in other judges.
Gary was raised right up the road from where he and Marilyn now live. He grew up farming and started a hog farming operation in 1982.
Gary ended up leaving the hog business behind in 2009 and has taken to starting cattle and doing some haying.
“He has to keep farming as long as his mother is in the nursing home,” Marilyn said. “She needs the money to stay there.”
A year after Gary quit hogs, Marilyn retired from her teaching position at Prague in 2010 when the school closed and its students were absorbed by surrounding districts in David City, Brainard, Wahoo and North Bend.
“I carried a lot of stuff out of the school when it closed,” Marilyn said, chuckling.
Marilyn began teaching at Prague in 1977 after having been at a school in Cedar Bluffs. She taught art and family and consumer science at Prague for 33 years.
Over time, she also took over the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) group and supervising duties for the school yearbook in Prague.
That was where she picked up her love of photography and her skills with page designing software.
The building at Prague was old, Gary said, and before long Marilyn had the run of the entire ground floor.
“The art room was here, family and consumer science room was here,” Marilyn said, gesturing. “There was a room off the art room, a dark room, where we developed our own film. Yeah, I had the whole bottom floor.”
Although Marilyn left Prague 10 years ago, she still has her own kiln and ceramics studio on the farm, as an art teacher naturally should.
“I don’t do the planting I don’t drive any of the equipment,” Marilyn said. “But I do run errands and I do help with haying and things like that.
But she keeps herself busy enough.
She has a garden with tomatoes, cucumbers, green and yellow beans and a growing share of flower beds. Although, she said she grows less produce these days because, with the kids gone, she and Gary don’t eat as much food.
Marilyn also raises peacocks, something that started in 1985 when she picked up the first few birds from a traveling exotic pet show.
Marilyn indicated she has a long career teaching in small schools and participating in 4-H to thank for her many skills.
“I’ve tried a lot of different things,” she said.
