Incentive program announced for local producers

As with much of the state of Nebraska, water quality concerns in the area targeted by this program include nitrates, which are known to cause adverse health outcomes for humans. The program will also help with concentrations of atrazine and phosphorus, which harm wildlife that depend on streams, lakes, and rivers in the district. If widely adopted, this new incentive program could improve the quality of drinking water in the district, as well as improve the recreational opportunities at Bruce L. Anderson Recreation Area in York, where the fishery has been dramatically decreased due to poor water quality.