Jay D. Torczon, 67, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 – 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Vigil Service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Ministry, donor or family choice.
Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com