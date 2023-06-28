Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 – 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Vigil Service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Ministry, donor or family choice.