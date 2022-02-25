Meet Jingles! He is a 6-7-month-old Neutered Male. He is such a shy little sweet boy. But once he opens... View on PetFinder
Police are seeking information on the shootings; the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Growing up many kids look up to people in a certain career fields for inspiration of what they might want to do. For Dr. Joe Citta, his inspir…
A new family-owned business in Humphrey is bringing a unique twist to coffee drive-throughs.
The line “If you build it, (they) will come,” from the 1989 classic film, “Field of Dreams,” may apply to the Columbus Columbus Hospital’s Fie…
Columbus Public Schools’ new Kramer Education Center is just one of several big projects slated to open in spring 2023. CPS Superintendent Tro…
OMAHA - The conversation for bragging rights can officially begin at the Bargen household. Following a third-round consolation win Friday nigh…
All four of Columbus High's first-round losers fought back for victories, the Discoverers earned seven wins overall in the first two consolati…
Nebraska is still scheduled for matches on Friday against Wayne State at 8 a.m. and Park at 4 p.m.
The Columbus City Council chambers were filled Tuesday with about 70% of the audience being Columbus Fire Department staff and volunteers supp…
More school districts have started using Safe2Help Nebraska, a reporting system that offers students, staff and community members a way to anonymously report concerning behavior around the clock.
