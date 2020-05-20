Johnson eyes commissioner seat

Last Tuesday, Lance Johnson not only celebrated his wife’s birthday, but his primary win for the Colfax County Board of Commissioners as well.
“When they came in, everybody was just excited,” he said. “You couldn’t have capped off a 50th birthday any better than that during quarantine.”
Johnson was the winner of the Democratic primary for the Board of Commissioners’ District 1 seat on May 12. He won by just five votes over his opponent, Joel Engel, for a total of 81 to 76, County Clerk Rita Mundil said.
“It’s amazing how close an election can be and could have went one way or another,” Johnson said. “I just hope it goes a lot better in November and I hope I come out on top.”
Mundil said close calls aren’t uncommon for Colfax County elections, as a five-vote win was also recorded in 2014. She said this election had a 35% voter turnout, compared to 2016’s turnout of 24%.
“I believe we could even see a higher voter turnout in the general,” Mundil said.
In November, Johnson will go up against the lone Republican candidate, Terry Wendt. The current commissioner, Lynton Cattau, decided not to run for reelection to the board, comprised of three seats.
Moving forward to Election Day, Johnson said he wants to continue to get his name out. He said he believes regardless of political party, voters should look for the candidate they believe in most.
“I don’t think it should be based on political party; I think it should just be who’s right for the job,” Johnson said. “But I think that’s kind of where I’m at. People just need to know who I am, that I’m dedicated, I’m going to do it and I’m going to put everything into it.”
Johnson, who grew up in Central City, graduated in 1985 and joined the U.S. Army boot camp at Fort Jackson in South Carolina just 12 days later. He spent four years in the Army, having been deployed to Bosnia, and 16 years with the Nebraska National Guard.
Johnson attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney for four years and started work for U.S. West for 30 years before moving to Schuyler, where he lives with his wife, Stacie. He has also spent over 30 years as a technician for CenturyLink.
For nine years, Johnson served on the Schuyler City Council before moving out of his ward, making him ineligible to stay on.
“When I did an exit interview, they asked me all kinds of questions, how I did and whatnot,” he said. “And so I told them, I said, ‘I’m not done. You’ll see me again, somewhere, in some capacity.’”
Having talked with friends who served on the county board, Johnson said he thought the position would be a good fit for him.
“I know that our county commissioners have done an excellent job, and since the incumbent did not rerun, I thought, ‘Here’s an opportunity for me to step up and do my job and be a civil servant for the county,’” he said.
Compared to his campaigns for Schuyler City Council, Johnson said the COVID-19 pandemic hampered his method of going door-to-door to visit with constituents. Now, he’s found other ways to get his name out, including visiting the Leigh Village Board to introduce himself.
“What I also ended up doing was just writing a letter saying who Lance Johnson is and sending it out to all the Democratic voters in the county,” he said. “And then I’ve got the yard signs and billboards and stuff like that, but it was a little more challenging.”
With his constituents, Johnson said he plans to adopt a similar method of listening he used while on city council. When listening to their concerns, he said he asks them what they think a good solution might be.
“I don’t like when people just call and complain about stuff without a solution, because it doesn’t do anybody any good,” he said. “All we are are servants to the community. We’re not some genius that has all the answers to everything, we have to have that consortium of ideas together.”
But Johnson said he wants to make sure the voices of his constituents are heard as they work together.
“I’ve served my country as a soldier in the U.S. Army, I’ve served my state as a soldier in the Nebraska Nationa Guard and I’ve served my city in the Schuyler City Council,” he said. “And now I’m ready to serve my county as Colfax County commissioner in District 1.”
