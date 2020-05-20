Johnson eyes commissioner seat

“I don’t think it should be based on political party; I think it should just be who’s right for the job,” Johnson said. “But I think that’s kind of where I’m at. People just need to know who I am, that I’m dedicated, I’m going to do it and I’m going to put everything into it.”

Johnson, who grew up in Central City, graduated in 1985 and joined the U.S. Army boot camp at Fort Jackson in South Carolina just 12 days later. He spent four years in the Army, having been deployed to Bosnia, and 16 years with the Nebraska National Guard.

Johnson attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney for four years and started work for U.S. West for 30 years before moving to Schuyler, where he lives with his wife, Stacie. He has also spent over 30 years as a technician for CenturyLink.

For nine years, Johnson served on the Schuyler City Council before moving out of his ward, making him ineligible to stay on.

“When I did an exit interview, they asked me all kinds of questions, how I did and whatnot,” he said. “And so I told them, I said, ‘I’m not done. You’ll see me again, somewhere, in some capacity.’”

Having talked with friends who served on the county board, Johnson said he thought the position would be a good fit for him.