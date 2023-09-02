The agency that eventually became Insurance Solutions of Columbus and now — the Jones Group’s newest location — has been an insurance business since 1880, according to previous owner Al Niedbalski. The building at 2524 13th St. is only slightly newer.

“This building goes back to 1911. It’s been a candy store, it’s been a cafe, it’s been vacant, a lady’s shop, it was a travel agency for a while. When Tony Raimondo Sr. was running for U.S. Senate, he used it for his campaign office,” Niedbalski said.

Niedbalski recently celebrated his 70th birthday and, while he has been doing this since 1976 and he enjoys doing it, he sold the business in January. Mostly, he said, it’s not as fun as it once was, as things begin to focus more on profit over people.

“It’s time. The business isn’t the same as it was back in the day. It’s changed a lot. There are a lot more bean counters now. It’s less people, more bottom line. It’s not as fun as it used to be,” Niedbalski said.

Services, Niedbalski said, were limited to property and casualty (P&C) for the whole time he has worked there. Niedbalski’s father-in-law, the previous owner, refused to work outside of P&C.

“One of the first things my father-in-law said to me when I started in 1976 was ‘I don’t like life and health, we’re not going to do life and health, we’re P&C.’ Jones is what you might call a complete agency, they’ve got the financial services aspect like advisers,” Niedbalski said.

When it came to selling, Niedbalski didn’t know much about buying or selling agencies. He had been approached many times throughout the years by groups interested in buying, but when it came time to sell, he went to the Jones Group and told them how he wanted to handle things. The transaction finalized in July after starting in January.

“Over the years, our office has bought agencies, sold agencies, but I’d never been part of that purchase process, so I told Mike Jones and Jason (Bell) when we started, I wanted to do this slowly and I don’t want to mess this up,” Niedbalski said.

The group that acquired Insurance Solutions of Columbus, the Jones Group, wants to keep their focus on people by retaining the staff and customers that made the business what it is, according to Executive Vice President Jason Bell.

That’s why they’re keeping Niedbalski and his front office staff on board for as long as they can.

“Through this transition, the people you don’t want to notice anything are the customers,” Bell said. “You’re here to take care of them and you want this to be seamless for them. These are people they know and trust and having them makes them more at ease and comfortable.”

Niedbalski said that part of the agreement, per Mike Jones, the owner of the Jones Group, was that he stay on for a year. Niedbalski added that he wanted them to keep his front office people, Trish Brazil and Denise McCarthy, who have been with the company for years.

“When I went and made a packet for these guys to make their proposal, one thing I asked was ‘what about the two girls?’ I felt compelled to make sure they were taken care of,” Niedbalski said.

Jones had found, through other acquisitions throughout the years that the people who made the business great in the first place would continue to do so and already knew their customer base.

“Mike (Jones) was frank. He said ‘if they don’t stay too, we don’t have a deal.’ He recognized the importance of keeping continuity with your customer base, keeping the same faces,” Niedbalski said. “That’s why I’m here for a year and the girls are here until they retire.”

Bell said that the customer base is an invaluable asset when it comes to acquisitions. More people means more area they can offer more of their services, expanding beyond the P&C framework of the last 50-some years.

“Al’s (Niedbalski) had a long-standing book of good, loyal customers he’s worked with for many years so hopefully we can get those people interested, bring them some things they haven’t had access to and get working with others who haven’t worked with the agency, expand their options,” Bell said.