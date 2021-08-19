Journal Star Preseason Prep Softball Ratings

The lineup — a deep mix of speed and power — will create headaches for opponents all season. Shortstop Alyssa Fortik leads the way.

3. Guardian Angels CC (29-3); 9

Defending champ must replace several key players, including pitcher Erin Franzluebbers, but senior Kayla Fisher is ready to pick up the ball in the circle.

4. Hastings SC (23-13); 7

Catcher Shaye Butler (.539 and 42 RBIs last year) is as good as they come at the Class C level, and the offense overall is among the best in the class.

5. Kearney Catholic (30-7); 6

The Stars look to build on last year's state runner-up finish. All-state outfielder Liv Nore and all-state catcher Bralen Biddlecome highlight a potent attack.

6. Auburn (23-6); 7

Replacing two-way standout Kylie Allen won't be easy, but the offense — led by Jaeleigh Darnell, Leah Grant and Melody Billings — should continue to click.

7. Central City (22-12); 5