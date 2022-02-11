 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

KC Free Throw Contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Barrett Brown

Columbus youth basketball player Barrett Brown shows off his championship medal and trophy for winning the Knights of Columbus state free throw championship last April

 VALERIE BROWN COURTESY PHOTO

Area shooters can show off their talents on Sunday at Columbus Middle School when the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest begins at 1 p.m.

The contest is for boys and girls aged 9-13 and features a local and district tournament.

Shooters and their families will have access to the building started at 12:30 pm at the east doors. The winners stay and compete again at 2:30 p.m. for the district portion.

For additional information, contact Kelly Loschen at 402-910-1095 or Gary Zywiec at 402-270-3832.

The Knights have sponsored a free throw contest since 1972. The top three at the local level advance to the district level. From there, winners continue on to regional then state/provincial contests.

Entry forms and registration can be completed the day of the event. A parent or guardian's signature is required for entry.

