KC Free Throw Contest

Area shooters can show off their talents on Sunday at Columbus Middle School when the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest begins at 1 p.m.

The contest is for boys and girls aged 9-13 and features a local and district tournament.

Shooters and their families will have access to the building started at 12:30 pm at the east doors. The winners stay and compete again at 2:30 p.m. for the district portion.

For additional information, contact Kelly Loschen at 402-910-1095 or Gary Zywiec at 402-270-3832.

The Knights have sponsored a free throw contest since 1972. The top three at the local level advance to the district level. From there, winners continue on to regional then state/provincial contests.

Entry forms and registration can be completed the day of the event. A parent or guardian's signature is required for entry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.