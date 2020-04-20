Keeping you informed while working from home

The newsroom has been a strange place lately.

OK, admittedly, I haven't spent much time in our physical newsroom in the last month. The Columbus Telegram staff has been doing its part to social distance by working remotely for several weeks now.

I stopped by The Telegram office to pick up a few things and it was uncharacteristically quiet and dark, nobody around. Ordinarily, it's a hustle-and-bustle type environment - there are people typing, talking either in person or over the phone.

Although the newsroom itself is dark and empty, the news itself never sleeps. Now, arguably more than ever, people want to be informed. Telegram news staffers understand this, and so we've transitioned to working from home full-time.

Doing so presents its challenges. So much of what we do is heavily dependent on community interactions. But we're committed. We're making phone call at all hours following up on leads, interviewing sources, figuring out ways to capture good photos. We all participate in regularly Zoom video conference calls for our planning meetings.

We understand this is a tough time for all, but we want you to know we continue to be committed to providing our community outstanding news and sports coverage.