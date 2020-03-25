Kegler's Korner: Wednesday Astro League at Westbrook

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

League play also saw two bowlers that shot games of at least 30 pins over their averages. Greg Brackenhoff was 41 pins over with a 164. Irwin’s 245 was 35 pins above. Nice shooting to one and all.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis named Darin Christensen, Shelly Byrnes and Roger Wurdeman as his bowers of the week. Top performances at Boulevard included Christensen scoring the top game and series at 279 and 724, respectively, and Tami DeWine and Amanda Staub leading the ladies. Dewine had the high game with a 257 while Staub put together the best series with a 655.

Westbrook’s Eckholt selected Brandon Faltys, Mike Anderson and Gayle Borchers as his bowlers of the week. Faltys rolled the high game for the week at Westbrook with a 288 while Anderson shot the high series at 750. Paige Sohl led the women with a 223 game and 593 series.

Beginning March 18, both Westbrook Lanes and Boulevard Lanes suspended all leagues due to COVID-19 virus. As of now, both centers plan on resuming leagues Sunday, March 29th or Monday, March 30th.

Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis says all the weeks missed will not be made up and the seasons will end on the original ending dates. If something changes, Ellis will be calling all team captains and letting them know.