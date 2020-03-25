Kegler's Korner: Wednesday Astro League at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the Astro league which bowls on Wednesday nights at Westbrook Lanes.
This season, the co-ed Astro league has four teams. The three-member teams bowl 35 weeks, with the league divided into thirds. The winners of each third and a wild card team will make up the four team roll offs.
With 28 weeks in the books, Lotto Nebraska leads the final third with a 19-5 record. Lotto Nebraska has already qualified for the roll offs by winning the first third. Team members of Lotto Nebraska include Stacie Rickert, Thomas Kaples, John Eckholt, Kelly Rosberg and B J Oppliger.
Lamplighter Lounge has also qualified for the roll offs by claiming the second third. Mandi Canet, Joey Irwin, Taylor Hladik and Kyle Brestel bowl for the Lamplighter Lounge team.
At the start of league (March 18th), Lamplighter Lounge held the high team game with a 674. Lotto Nebraska had the high team series with a 1751. On the individual side, Zach Martensen has the high game and high series with a 300 and a 743. Eckholt holds the high average with a 222. Stacie Rickert owns all three of the ladies top spots with a 233 game, 639 series and a 177 average.
With the Astro league, like many, suspended, I’ll take a look at their league results from March 11.
Lamplighter Lounge rolled the high team game with a 669. Lotto Nebraska shot the high team series with a 1751. On the individual side for the men, Brestel rolled the high game for the men with a 268 (+61). Joey Irwin tossed the high series with a 656. Rickert led the ladies with a 195 game and a 568 series.
League play also saw two bowlers that shot games of at least 30 pins over their averages. Greg Brackenhoff was 41 pins over with a 164. Irwin’s 245 was 35 pins above. Nice shooting to one and all.
Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis named Darin Christensen, Shelly Byrnes and Roger Wurdeman as his bowers of the week. Top performances at Boulevard included Christensen scoring the top game and series at 279 and 724, respectively, and Tami DeWine and Amanda Staub leading the ladies. Dewine had the high game with a 257 while Staub put together the best series with a 655.
Westbrook’s Eckholt selected Brandon Faltys, Mike Anderson and Gayle Borchers as his bowlers of the week. Faltys rolled the high game for the week at Westbrook with a 288 while Anderson shot the high series at 750. Paige Sohl led the women with a 223 game and 593 series.
Beginning March 18, both Westbrook Lanes and Boulevard Lanes suspended all leagues due to COVID-19 virus. As of now, both centers plan on resuming leagues Sunday, March 29th or Monday, March 30th.
Boulevard’s Wyatt Ellis says all the weeks missed will not be made up and the seasons will end on the original ending dates. If something changes, Ellis will be calling all team captains and letting them know.
If anyone has any questions, they can feel free to call Boulevard Lanes at 402-564-8022 and ask for Wyatt. With Boulevard Lanes being closed more often, you can reach Wyatt on his cell phone at 402-276-3003.
UPDATE: March 18th, I received word form Gary Hatcher, the Nebraska USBC Open tournament has been canceled. I’m very disappointed for Boulevard Lanes, Westbrook Lanes and the community of Columbus as a whole. But, I also understand they are putting the health and safety of its bowlers first.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly installments of "Kegler's Korner" in the Thursday sports pages.
