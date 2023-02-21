Both the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White Middle School bowling teams finished their 2022-23 season.

The regular season consisted of seven team tournaments. Each team would bowl three team games and follow that up with five baker games. The team with the highest pin fall would win the tournament. Columbus Maroon finished in the top three in all seven tournaments.

They had one first place finish, five second place finishes and one third place finish. The Columbus White team’s highest finish was ninth. Their other finishes were 10th, 13th, two 16th places, 18th and 20th.

On the individual side for the regular season, Columbus Maroon had three bowlers earn all-state honors. Making the first team was Jacob Staub and Roman Long. Staub led all the middle school bowlers with a 209.41 average, while Long had a 190.58 (fourth) average.

Staub had the high series for the regular season with a 675. This marked the second time in the last three seasons Columbus Maroon had the top individual bowler. Alex Unger (sixth) was named to the 2nd team with a 185.00 average. Columbus Maroon’s other two members were Zane Wemhoff (163.91) and Lucas Jones (162.75).

Columbus White bowlers and their averages were Carter Widhalm (142.33), Addison Staub (127.33), Watson Long (122.91), Isaac Gaver (115.66), Shelby Staub (110.75) and Brooklynn Thomson (80.41).

On Feb. 11, both teams competed in the Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association State Tournament at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The State format is a little different from what they used during the regular season. Each of the twenty-four teams bowl ten bakers games.

The top twelve team scores compete in the championship brackets, while the lower twelve compete in the consolation brackets. Both brackets were seeded 1 through 12, with seeds 1 through 4 receiving a first round bye. Each match was the best two out of three.

Columbus Maroon qualified as the No. 1 seed following the baker games with a score of 1995. After receiving a first round bye, Columbus Maroon defeated No. 9 Lexington Black in the quarter-finals two games to none. In the semi-finals, Columbus Maroon faced their regular nemesis, No. 4 Grand Island A. Columbus Maroon swept them in two games straight. In the championship match, Columbus Maroon met No. 8 Papillion Blue. After losing game one, Columbus Maroon stormed back to win the final two games to claim the 2022-23 Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association State Championship.

Columbus White lost both games to Lexington Orange in the opening round of the consolation bracket to finish tied for 21st.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis selected his bowlers of the week and they are Eric Johnson, Julie Groteluschen and Don Struebing, Johnson claimed the men’s pick with a 653 series on games of 209-234-210. The ladies choice was Groteluschen for her 527 series and her 225 game, which was the high game for the women.

Struebing earned the senior honor with a 174 game and a 506 series. Jeff Nitz led the men for the week with a 280 game and a 685 series. Shayla Long had the high series for the women with a 560.

John Eckholt made his picks for Westbrook Lanes and they were Cole Pearson, Mary Paddock, Marlin Rieck, Gavin Unger and Jacob Staub. Pearson took home the men’s selection with a 278 game and the high series for the week with a 763. Paddock claimed the women’s pick with a 539 series. The senior honor went to Rieck for his 245 game and 619 series.

Unger and Staub shared the youth award for the week, as the two future CHS teammates each rolled a 700+ series. Unger had a 755 with a 267 game, while Staub had a 704 and a 254 game. Mike Anderson and Kyle Brestel shared the men’s high game with a 279. Anderson finished with a 728 series, while Brestel finished with a 736 series. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 255 game and a 614 series.

Until next week, congratulations to Columbus Maroon on their State Middle School Championship. I want to take this time to thank Troy Unger, Shayla and Mike Long for coaching the Columbus teams this season.