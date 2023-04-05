Today we feature the Thursday Seniors league from Boulevard Lanes. This Thursday afternoon league is a four-person, six-team league that bowls for 30 weeks.

The league champion will be determined by the team with the best overall record at the end of the season. Wyatt Ellis said he had no record of who won the league last season.

With just six weeks left to go, the Lucky Strikes sit in first place with a 54-42 record. Don Struebing, Lowell Brock and Don Marking are the three regulars for the Lucky Strikes. Almost Ready holds the high team game with a 720. Barb Benda, Sue Stutzman, Jerry Stutzman and Gene Moore make up the Almost Ready team.

The high team series belongs to the Vikings with a 1993. Team members for the Vikings are Virgina Pocwierz, Mary Ann Schroder, Ted Pocwierz and Duane Spitz. On the Individual side for the men, Ted Pocwierz holds all three of the honors. He has the high game with a 255, high series with a 639 and high league average with a 176. For the ladies, Virgina Pocwierz holds all three of the top scores with a 195 game, 533 series and a 145 average.

After league play last week (March 23), the Happy 5 shot both the high team game and series with scores of 638 and 1767. Roger Wurdeman, Darrel Osten, Larry Korger and a straw made up the Happy 5.

On the individual side, Osten and Jerry Stutzman shared the high game for the men with a 189. Luis Rodriguez rolled the high series for the men with a 493. The ladies were led by Jeanette Blaser and Virginia Pocwierz. Blaser had the high game with a 174 (+38), while Pocwierz had the high series with a 466.

Wurdeman and Schroder both shot games that were 30 pins above their averages. Wurdeman had a 181, while Schroder shot a 169. Nice bowling to one and all.

John Eckholt selected his picks for bowlers of the week from Westbrook Lanes by naming Kyle Brestel, Jake Lawrence, Terrence Wickham, Gary Ewers, Shayla Long, Don Porter and Colin Jaster. Eckholt named four bowlers for the men’s honor this week. Brestel earned his share by tossing his fifth career 300 game. Lawrence rolled the high series for the men with a 770, to claim his share.

Wickham flirted with perfection by shooting a 298 game. Ewers strung the front ten en route to a 289 game. Long earned the ladies’ honors with her 263 game and 727 series. The senior nod went to Porter with a 241 game. The youth selection went to Jaster with a 278 game and 717 series.

Wyatt Ellis made his picks for Boulevard Lanes' bowlers of the week and they are Chris Benson, Vicki Hanus, and featured league bowler Jeanette Blaser. Benson took home the men’s honor with his 245 game and 641 series. The ladies' award went to Hanus with a 213 game and 596 series. Blaser claimed the senior nod with her 174 game. Ellis gave an honorable mention to Shelby Ditter for her first-ever 200 game with a 223 (+91). Brandon Silvey led the men for the week with a 257 game and 734 series. Shayla Long led the ladies with a 268 games and 729 series.

Until next week, Boulevard Lanes’ “WiN” AX runs three more weekends. April 15 to 16, 22-23 and 29 to 30. Call Wyatt at 402-564-8022 and get signed up.