This week we look at the Wednesday night Alley Queens league at Westbrook Lanes.

Suanne Boswell says they have a six team, four-member league that bowls 34 weeks. The season is divided into two 17-week halves, with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.

The defending champions, Pin Strikers have reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half. Pam Dozier, Vanessa Oceguera, Cindy Slusarski, Stacie Rickert, Kim Thomas, Nikki Wagoner, Donna Gray, Pam Houdek and Gaylene Lant all have bowled for the Pin Strikers.

At the start of league play on March 8, Hometown Insurance is in first place with a 27-9 record. Angie Biester, Sandy Hausler, Sue Peterson, Mary Ann Schmidt and Helen Neemeyer bowl for Hometown Insurance. The high team game and series belong to the Pin Strikers with scores of 724 and 1914.

On the individual side, Rickert holds all three honors. High game of 245, high series with a 623 and high average with a 176.

Following league play, the Pin Strikers rolled the league high scores with a 628 game and 1829 series. Rickert led all the ladies with a 185 game and 527 series. Two other bowlers of note were Hausler and Kari Reeg. Hausler shot a 167 game, which was 43 pins above her average. Reeg tossed a 105 triplicate. Nice bowling to all the ladies.

Now for our bowlers of the week. Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard selected Chris Bryan, Brooke Johnson and Dave Hanis. Bryan took the men’s award by shooting a 257 game, which was 79 pins over his average. The ladies honor went to Johnson. She rolled a 206 game, 78 pins above her average. Johnson finished with a 544 (+160) series. Hanis tossed a 195 game and a 473 series to claim the senior pick. Cody Schilling had the high game for the men with a 259. The high series went to Jim Brown Jr. with a 730. For the ladies, Kat Hughes shot the high game with a 221. Shayna Lesiak rolled the high series with a 586.

John Eckholt of Westbrook named Ron Oborny, Mark Hilmer, Kodie Kracl, Tom Mohning and Ryland Prokopec. Oborny and Hilmer shared the men’s honor as each bowler rolled a 700 series. Oborny shot a 279 game to go with his 714 series, while Hilmer shot his first ever 700 series with a 722. Kracl claimed the ladies pick by tossing a 604 series. Mohning took home the senior award with a 663 series. The youth selection went to Prokopec for his 269 game and 678 series. The men were led by Shane “The Brian” Gottschall with a 298 game and 769 series.

Several Columbus bowlers competed in the NE Youth Open and U23 Tour, Stop 6 in Omaha at Mockingbird Lanes on March 5. Each bowler shot five games, with the top six qualifying for the double-elimination finals.

In the U15 division, Alex Unger qualified as the No. 2 seed with a 186.8 average. After receiving a first round bye, Unger fell to Micah Jensen 113-156. Unger then lost to Joshua Shamblen 133-178 to finish in fourth place.

In the U18 division, Gavin Unger qualified as the No. 1 seed with a 215.4 average, while Ryland Prokopec earned the No. 6 seed with a 202 average. Both Unger and Prokopec lost their first games.

Unger lost to No. 4 Coleton Pleiss 192-211, while Prokopec fell to No. 3 Brennan Heck 161-203. Unger then defeated Prokopec in the elimination bracket 224-189. Unger then was beaten by No. 2 Cody Koepke 236-246. Unger finished in fourth place, while Prokopec finished tied for fifth.

Until next week, the annual Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet is this Saturday at the VFW. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with the meal at 6:30 p.m. March 16, is the last day to purchase your tickets. The cost of the tickets is $17 and are being sold at both bowling centers.