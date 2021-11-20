 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Westring

  • 0

Kenneth Westring

Age 75

Kenneth Westring, 75, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in rural Genoa. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 24, all at the church.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News