The Columbus Community Hospital will host a Kids Academy camp from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2 to 3 at the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St., for children entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades. The cost is $25 per child. Kids will learn from health care professionals on how to make healthy choices about exercise, nutrition and safety. The deadline to register is Friday, July 21. For more information or to register, visit columbushosp.org or call 402-562-3321.