Lady Vikes sweep past Dukes; CHS, Scotus drop road matches

Lakeview senior Katee Korte holds the program record for hitting efficiency in a game. More of that was on display Tuesday when Korte led Lakeview on a hitting percentage of .667 that generated 13 kills on 18 swings with just one error.
Korte and No. 1 Lakeview improved to 6-0 with a three-set sweep of York 25-20, 25-13, 25-17.
There are teammates who can hit the ball slightly harder, but when it comes to consistency, finding seams and keeping the ball on the court, Korte has set that standard for a few years.
As coach K.C. Belitz and the staff look to continue developing an already talented roster into an even better version of itself, finding a complimentary hitter to Lilly Rowe has been part of that process. The Lady Vikes could do worse than Korte.
"She just doesn't make many mistakes, and when she puts that, like she did tonight, with hitting the ball pretty hard, on occasion, she's really a weapon," Belitz said. "Most of her kills tonight she hit off the block and onto the floor. She's hitting it hard enough to use the block and not get blocked. Do that with the consistency and you've really got something."
Korte and Lakeview battled back-and-forth with York at the beginning of all three sets before putting together multiple-point rallies once sets reached double digits. The Dukes were unable to keep up once the Lady Vikes reached 13 points and above.
Korte had six of her 13 kills in the third and had the first four Lakeview kills of the set. She and Maddi Vogt (10) both reached double digits.
Setters Elly Luchsinger and Autumn Gibbs both had 16 assists in guiding the offense to a .368 attack percentage. Jordi Nekl guided the back row to 14 digs.
Lakeview is back in action on Saturday at the Boone Central Invite with an opening match against Central City. Stanton, Ord, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman, Crofton and the hosts are also in attendance. With a win, Lakeview plays the winner of Stanton and Ord.
"I thought we played well as a whole. There's always bits and pieces that we can work through, but that's every team. I thought we did pretty good," Korte said. "We've started off the year with slow starts in a lot of sets. It was a goal to get a good lead and keep that lead. I think we all just came together and made that happen."
Columbus at Lincoln East
CHS volleyball faced a rematch with an 8-5 Lincoln East team from just three days earlier and also went head-to-head with fellow HAC program Lincoln North Star on Tuesday at East and suffered two road losses while falling to 4-8.
Scotus had trouble containing Kate Hill and Rubie Klausen. Hill, a sophomore, piled up 22 kills and hit .230 while Klausen 16 with a .231 hitting percentage. Scotus stats have not yet been made available.
The Shamrocks play in the Macolm Invite Thursday and Saturday. Thursday starts with matches against Fort Calhoun and Fairbury.
Columbus was swept by East on Saturday at its home tournament in the middle of three matches, 25-7, 25-18. The second time around on Tuesday night, the Discoverers won the middle set but road a roller coaster of performance during a 16-25, 25-16, 16-25 loss.
CHS hit just .031 in the first set, improved to .200 in the second but dropped back down to .100 in the third. Sophomore Addi Johnson led the way with nine kills, Abby Loeffelholz had 19 assists, Logan Kapels served up two aces and Claire Renner and Carly Gaedeke both had 11 digs.
The nightcap was a 25-15, 25-18 loss to the Navigators that saw Johnson and Josie Garrett tie for the team lead with six kills, Loeffelholz set up 15 assists while also digging up 13 shots.
Columbus is back on the court Saturday at the Bellevue East Invite.
Wayne knocks off 'Rocks in five
Scotus won the middle two sets on Tuesday at Wayne but couldn't put away the fourth and fell in five to the Blue Devils 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 26-28, 12-15. The loss dropped the Shamrocks to 6-3.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.