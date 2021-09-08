Lady Vikes sweep past Dukes; CHS, Scotus drop road matches

Lakeview senior Katee Korte holds the program record for hitting efficiency in a game. More of that was on display Tuesday when Korte led Lakeview on a hitting percentage of .667 that generated 13 kills on 18 swings with just one error.

Korte and No. 1 Lakeview improved to 6-0 with a three-set sweep of York 25-20, 25-13, 25-17.

There are teammates who can hit the ball slightly harder, but when it comes to consistency, finding seams and keeping the ball on the court, Korte has set that standard for a few years.

As coach K.C. Belitz and the staff look to continue developing an already talented roster into an even better version of itself, finding a complimentary hitter to Lilly Rowe has been part of that process. The Lady Vikes could do worse than Korte.

"She just doesn't make many mistakes, and when she puts that, like she did tonight, with hitting the ball pretty hard, on occasion, she's really a weapon," Belitz said. "Most of her kills tonight she hit off the block and onto the floor. She's hitting it hard enough to use the block and not get blocked. Do that with the consistency and you've really got something."