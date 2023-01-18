Lakeview boys, girls basketball lose at home to Milford

The Lakeview boys and girls played host to Milford Tuesday with the Eagles getting the best of both the Lakeview boys and girls.

Both Lakeview teams fell by less than five points with the Milford girls winning 30-27 and the boys beating the Vikings 36-32.

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes dropped their eighth game of the year Tuesday to visiting Milford. The Eagles were able to pick up a three-point win in a low-scoring game from both teams.

The game started off with some offense between the two teams as Milford led 12-11 heading into the second quarter. Milford would again outscore the Lady Vikes in the second 11-6 taking a 23-17 lead into the half.

Lakeview and Milford would pick up their defensive efforts in the second half as the Lady Vikes scored just 10 points while holding the eagles to seven total points in the final two quarters.

"Defensively we knew we were going to get challenged and we tweaked our defense a little bit and they didn't get their 30th point until less than a second left in the game so I was very happy how we adjusted and battled," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said.

The Lady Vikes held a lead with under a minute to play, according to Jones, and Milford was able to make a shot to steal the lead away from Lakeview.

"That's just a player making a play, that got them 29 points and it's going to be tough to improve on a defensive effort like that and on back-to-back possessions at the end we may have been able to get a little bit better shots but Milford is a great defensive team too," Jones said. "We didn't make a big shot and in that kind of game it comes down to a player making a play and last night it was Milford making the play."

In a game with dominant defenses, neither team was able to shoot well from the field as Lakeview was held to just 23% shooting on 9 for 28 shots. The Eagles were able to shoot slightly better at 36% on 13 for 36 shooting from the floor.

The duo of Ayla Roth and Tanya Miller gave the Lady Vikes struggles as the two combined for 27 of the team's 30 points with 14 and 13 points from the two.

Lakeview's scoring was a bit more spread out with Kiara Hula and Taylor Helms scoring seven points each. Haley Frenzen was the third and final Lady Vike to score five or more points as she finished the game with six points.

"We're heading in the right direction, we're starting to get healthier, we're healing and people are being able to play longer parts of that game that have been injured. It's the same story we've had all year, we need to put the ball in the basket just a couple of more times. Again, I think it's going to happen," Jones said.

The 7-8 Lakeview girls are scheduled to be back on the floor Friday at 2-11 Schuyler, where the Lady Vikes will look to get back to .500 on the season and avenge Tuesday's loss.

Lakeview boys

The Lakeview boys lost their 11th game of the year Tuesday to Milford.

The Vikings started fast Tuesday against Milford, outscoring the Eagles 12-5 after the first quarter. Milford was able to bounce back in the second quarter outscoring the Vikings 14-9. The Eagles also outscored Lakeview in the third 9-3 taking a 28-24 lead into the final quarter.

"In the second quarter, we just shot the ball a little too fast and ended up having to play a lot of defense, I think it just took us out of our timing. In the third quarter, we didn't have a lot of turnovers and the ones we had they were able to take advantage," Vikings coach Tyler Colvin said. "Those two quarters in the middle were probably by far the issues with the outcome in the game."

The two teams were even in the final quarter with each team scoring eight.

"It was definitely a close battle all the way down to the end, I thought we had a great first quarter and got off to a good start. We did a lot of good things offensively and really throughout I thought our defense was solid, they were a really patient team so we spent some times working hard defensively," Colvin said. "Our issues were really more offensively after that first quarter. It was just one of those deals where you'd get a good look after one or two passes and we were taking them and they just weren't going in."

The Vikings had struggles shooting from the floor as the team finished 11 for 37 including 4 for 18 from three-point range.

Milford was able to shoot slightly better as the Eagles finished 11 for 28 from the field and 4 for 9 from deep in the win.

The Vikings only had two boys finish with over five points in the loss, as Max Fremarek led the team with 12 points on the night. Turner Halvorsen was second in scoring for the Vikings as he finished with eight points.

With the loss, Lakeview now sits at 4-11 overall with five more regular season games scheduled.

"I'm always proud of how our guys play, that was a bummer. We really felt good about our chances. We just didn't get the job done and we'll bounce back, learn from it and get better moving forward," Colvin said.

The Vikings will get an opportunity to pick up a fifth win Friday at 0-12 Schuyler.