 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last class of Brainard High School holds reunion
0 Comments

Last class of Brainard High School holds reunion

  • 0
Brainard high reunion

The last graduating class of Brainard High School recently held its 60th reunion. Pictured from left, back row: Sharon Bruner, Ann Smith, Ronald Lyons, Ron Jakub, Gene Semin, Donald Jisa and James Polivka. Front row: Jim Bruner, Jerome Svoboda, Mary Ann Kubik, Patricia DeWispelare and Nadine Kinnison.

Recently twelve members of the last graduating class of Brainard High School enjoyed their 60th reunion with a tour of East Butler High School conducted by Principal Mark Cidlik, a meal and social gathering at J & P Bar and Grill in Brainard and music in the park with the Mark Vyhlidal Trio.

Coming the greatest distance were Ann Smith from California and Gene Semin from Minnesota.

It was an evening spent with memories of high school life and sharing information about the changes encountered during the last 60 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warriors break long losing skid
Sports

Warriors break long losing skid

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School softball team put a smashing end to a 26-game losing streak over the weekend, winning an high-scoring 18-11 a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News