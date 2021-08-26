Last class of Brainard High School holds reunion

Recently twelve members of the last graduating class of Brainard High School enjoyed their 60th reunion with a tour of East Butler High School conducted by Principal Mark Cidlik, a meal and social gathering at J & P Bar and Grill in Brainard and music in the park with the Mark Vyhlidal Trio.
Coming the greatest distance were Ann Smith from California and Gene Semin from Minnesota.
It was an evening spent with memories of high school life and sharing information about the changes encountered during the last 60 years.