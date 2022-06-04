 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LawnChairs on The Square

  • 0
Sushi 2

An excited crowd watches as dancers prepare for the intro to "Sushi" by Merk and Kremont at Frankfort Square for LawnChairs on The Square June 2.

 Jared Barton, The Columbus Telegram

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kwap's big night lifts Lakeview

Kwap's big night lifts Lakeview

Coach Travis Tessendorf's premature stop sign prevented first baseman Sam Kwapnioski from making history, but that was the only barrier that g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News