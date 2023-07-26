Shop local at the Lemon Days Summer Clearance Sales at the following Downtown Columbus stores: Urban Farm Boutique, Valencia Boutique, Cork and Barrel, Tooley's, Friedhoff, Barbara Jean's, Lavender Thyme, Beautiful Boutique, Fabulous Forever, Artzy Haven and Regin'a Kitchen July 27 through 29. Store hours vary. There will also be a Lemonade and Pie Stand July 27 and 28 at Regina's Kitchen, 2402 13th St., and all lemonade sales and $2 from every piece of pie sold (lemon cream, blueberry lemon, strawberry lemon fluff and lemon raspberry cheesecake slab) will be donated to the new Columbus Area Children's Museum.