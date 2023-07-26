Shop local at the Lemon Days Summer Clearance Sales at the following Downtown Columbus stores: Urban Farm Boutique, Valencia Boutique, Cork and Barrel, Tooley's, Friedhoff, Barbara Jean's, Lavender Thyme, Beautiful Boutique, Fabulous Forever, Artzy Haven and Regin'a Kitchen July 27 through 29. Store hours vary. There will also be a Lemonade and Pie Stand July 27 and 28 at Regina's Kitchen, 2402 13th St., and all lemonade sales and $2 from every piece of pie sold (lemon cream, blueberry lemon, strawberry lemon fluff and lemon raspberry cheesecake slab) will be donated to the new Columbus Area Children's Museum.
Lemon days
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time.
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Platte County
As we sample aquatic environments across the state and even regionally the most permeating observation is the chorus or the sight of a bullfro…