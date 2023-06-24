If you missed the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs (ANAC) art exhibit at Central Community College June 7 through June 10, you missed a great opportunity to view some of the best original art from all across the state. Nebraska is the only state in the union that has an organization that gathers the state's art clubs and celebrates Nebraska's artists with a juried art displays and workshops open to anyone interested in learning more about art.
We want to thank and acknowledge the incredible people at CCC who made our conference successful. People from across the state continually remarked about the beautiful, modern campus and the gracious, hardworking staff members. CCC is a hidden gem!
We'd also like to thank all of the local businesses and agencies who donated items and support.
For anyone hosting a large convention consider CCC and Columbus as your venue!
Diane Noonan
Humphrey