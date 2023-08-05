LB753 is not right for Columbus

Historically our Platte County Public Schools have ranked in the top tier of Nebraska schools. Not only do our schools educate college prep students but also through our STEM, Ag and vocational programs we are preparing students for their futures and the future of our community. Our schools can only do this if we have strong tax support from the State of Nebraska. With the passage of LB753, The Opportunity Scholarship Act, by the Nebraska Legislator it will entitle individuals and corporations to receive tax credits. This will divert tax money from public schools.