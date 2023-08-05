LB753 is not right for Columbus
Historically our Platte County Public Schools have ranked in the top tier of Nebraska schools. Not only do our schools educate college prep students but also through our STEM, Ag and vocational programs we are preparing students for their futures and the future of our community. Our schools can only do this if we have strong tax support from the State of Nebraska. With the passage of LB753, The Opportunity Scholarship Act, by the Nebraska Legislator it will entitle individuals and corporations to receive tax credits. This will divert tax money from public schools.
LB753 is opposed by school boards, teachers, and advocates for students with disabilities. Opponents of LB753 have formed Support Our Schools of Nebraska and are conducting a referendum petition drive to repeal LB753. If enough signatures are gathered, the issue will be placed on the November 2024 general election ballot. This will give all Nebraskans the opportunity to have their voices heard.
AWARE group members: Candy Becher, Susanne Disco, Jeanette Jackson, Sandy Jochens, Janet Hibbs Jones, Anne Kallesen, Carol Keller, Ramon and Doug Kluth, Lisa Nielsen, Jamie Snyder, Jean and Rod Supencheck and Marilyn Zehring
Columbus