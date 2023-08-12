LB 753 is right for Columbus and all of Nebraska

The bureaucracy of the public school districts, school boards, and the teacher’s union are encouraging voters to sign a petition in their attempts to repeal LB 753, The Opportunity Scholarships Act. Their leading argument is money for Nebraska’s K-12 public schools will be diverted to private schools. That is not true! Please read the bill.

With the billion dollar Education Future Fund established for public schools plus the millions of other funding dollars established in this last legislature session, one would think the public school system would be rejoicing. Instead, this is where those bureaucracies want to protect their kingdoms. LB 753 provides opportunity to students of middle and lower class families, bullied students, exceptional need students, those children in foster care, and children of military families the ability to receive a scholarship to attend a school of their choice.

If those opposing LB 753 believe that the income tax dollar for dollar exemption is wrong, then I challenge them to contact their state senator and create the same tax exemption for public schools. What a wonderful way to reduce public school’s burden on a property owner through a reduced tax request.

The bottom line is when a school system, public or private fails a child, more than likely that child is given a life sentence of mediocrity. The difference is that child in the public system now has an opportunity for a second chance in a private system. Please do not take that away. Please do not sign the petition of LB 753 to be placed on the November ballot.

Ron Reilly

Columbus