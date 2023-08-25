The Rev. Joe Miksch speaks with such enthusiasm about the Parish Center.

Miksch is the priest at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. On Sunday, the church had a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building.

The center, projected to cost $6.2 million, will be situated between the church at 3921 20th St., and its elementary school. More than $4 million has been pledged in a capital campaign and plans are to have the 14,500-square-foot building completed between October and December 2024.

Miksch noted how the center will benefit the parish, which has about 1,350 families.

“The people love to visit after Mass and we don’t have much place to go,” Miksch said. “We have a parish cafeteria we use, but you have to walk almost a block to get there.”

Troy Loeffelholz, chairman of the parish building committee, said the new center will include:

• An approximately 4,780-square-foot social hall;

• Large, industrial kitchen;

• Dishwasher room;

• A room to serve drinks from;

• A multipurpose room;

• One large meeting room that can be divided in half;

• Two other meeting rooms;

• Restrooms;

• Two large storage areas;

• Display case for awards.

Loeffelholz said the new center will provide a connection between the church and the elementary school.

“That way, parishioners will have a ground-level social hall to go to, whereas now they have to walk outside to the elementary school and go into a basement,” Loeffelholz said. “If it’s nasty outside or icy, it makes it even worse.”

Miksch also said there is a long ramp going into the basement of the building with five switchbacks (turns). That can deter elderly people from attending an event there.

“One of the greatest advantages of this (Parish Center) is we can just walk right out of the church into the hall,” Miksch said. “We can have doughnuts and coffee. We can socialize. We can also have programs in some of the rooms. On Sunday morning, they can watch excellent speakers from all over the country. They can gather in small groups, plus we need the space for so many meetings.”

Miksch sees the benefits the Parish Center will offer for group meetings.

“On Wednesday night, every corner of the school and church is utilized by different groups, meetings and Bible studies and prayer services,” Miksch said.

Groups will be able to have meetings in the Parish Center, which will be air conditioned and handicapped accessible.

Loeffelholz also foresees various events taking place in the new center, such as presentations, special speakers, the church’s fall bazaar dinner and Knights of Columbus breakfasts.

Schoolchildren will benefit from the new center as well. Students will be able to walk from the school through the center to the church for daily Mass without having to go outside, Loeffelholz said.

Footings and dirt work is set to start any time for the project, which is now under budget.

The contractor is B-D Construction, Inc., of Columbus. The architect is BCDM Architects of Omaha, which designed the church.

Loeffelholz commends Miksch, whom he describes as “forward thinking.”

“People love him,” Loeffelholz said, adding, “Our parish – whenever there’s been something to improve or something to build or something to do – they’ve always stepped up and supported the parish and Father Joe.”

Loeffelholz said the plan for the Parish Center started when the church was built. The current, 23,000-square-foot church was dedicated in 2007, its website states.

“I’m chair of this building committee as a result of a vision by Father Joe and a committee that started back in 2018,” Loeffelholz said.

Co-chairs Rich Jablonski and Dolan Larsen chaired the first committee, before the COVID-19 pandemic, when planning took a time out. Loeffelholz said he’s helped spearhead another group of seven or eight people working to get the project over the finish line.

“We’ve had over 50 people in parish be involved in the project in one form or fashion so it was a true community effort and it’s the culmination of a strategic plan that the parishioners identified,” Loeffelholz said.

Miksch looks forward to seeing the Parish Center project come to fruition.

“It’s going to be a great addition to our parish and an opportunity for us to grow and get to know each other better and reach out to others and invite them to see what we have to offer,” Miksch said. “I’m really excited about it and I can’t wait until we get the building put up.”

