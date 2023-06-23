It amazes me.

I toss the plastic ball to my 3-year-old granddaughter Emilee and she catches it almost every time.

Nearby, her brother Ethan is dunking a basketball in a little hoop in their living room, as oldest brother, Matt, watches. I’ve seen Matt catch a football while standing down the street from his house.

Considering my lack of athletic ability, I’m amazed that my grandchildren seem to do so well.

It’s fun to watch them throw or catch a ball.

But I’ll forever be even more astounded by an absolutely perfect catch we read about in the Bible.

We find the story in the book of Matthew, starting with chapter 14.

By this time in Bible history, Jesus has miraculously fed 5,000 people with five loaves of bread and two fish. Jesus then makes his disciples get into a boat and go ahead of him on the Sea of Galilee.

Jesus dismisses them, then goes on a mountainside by himself to pray.

Later that night, he’s there alone and the boat is already quite a distance from land, buffeted by waves, because the wind is against it.

Jesus comes out to them — shortly before dawn — walking on the lake.

When they see him, Christ’s disciples are terrified. They think they’re seeing a ghost and they cry out in fear.

Immediately, Jesus says to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”

I’ve read many places where the literal translation is “I AM. Don’t be afraid.”

I AM is God’s name.

That’s the name God called himself, while talking to Moses at a burning bush many centuries earlier.

Can you imagine how that name — I AM — must have reverberated over the waters and struck a chord even in the most fearful heart?

That’s when Peter says: “Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water.”

“Come,” Jesus says.

Peter gets down out of the boat, walks on water and comes toward Jesus. But when he sees the wind, he’s afraid and — beginning to sink — cries out: “Lord, save me!”

I love how Peter doesn’t wait until he’s underwater to ask for help.

And I love how immediately — not 30 seconds or three minutes later — but right away, Jesus reaches out his hand and catches him.

Oh, please don’t lose the incredible significance of this.

Better than any major league baseball player.

Or NFL quarterback.

Or even my grandchildren — Jesus made a perfect catch.

Jesus didn’t drop the ball or Peter.

While Peter may have been distracted by the winds and waves, I believe Jesus kept his eyes on Peter even as he remained aware of the other terrified disciples still in the boat.

I love how undistracted Jesus was. He wasn’t scolding Andrew — asking why he wasn’t on the water with his brother — or telling John to sit down in the boat before he fell down.

Jesus calmly had everything under control — even as life and wind and waves whirled around his disciples.

After making his great catch, Jesus then says something I used to read as a rebuke.

“You of little faith,” he says. “Why did you doubt?”

Not being able to hear Christ’s voice, I always imagined him saying that in a stern tone.

But last year, I heard Pastor Buddy Owens of Saddleback Church in California describe Christ’s tone as more of an older brother to a younger sibling.

Can you just hear Christ’s voice now, tenderly sounding something like: “C’mon Peter, did you really think I’d let you drown? Why did you doubt that I’d be there for you? You were doing so well. You took that step of faith. Why didn’t you keep going?

Obviously, those weren’t Christ’s exact words, but I think we can hear condemnation where it doesn’t always exist and fail to hear the love behind what could have been a motivational comment.

After Jesus and Peter climb into the boat, the wind dies down. Those who are in the boat worship Jesus, saying, “Truly you are the son of God.”

As I re-read what I’ve written, I realize there are people who’ve trusted in someone else — a loved one or friend — who let them sink. Maybe they think God will, too.

Or maybe they believe he already has.

May I offer a little encouragement?

I know someone who was angry and frustrated, because God hadn’t answered prayers the way she’d wanted. For years, she’d begged God to give her the desires of her heart.

Her prayers still haven’t been answered, but I think she’s learned something:

She’s still in the middle of her Galilee.

It’s been a long ride with some wind and waves, but she knows God isn’t finished. She’s discovering God’s faithfulness more all the time. Her faith continues to grow and I believe dawn is coming and, someday, she’ll reach the shore of contentment. I trust her dreams will be fulfilled.

Thinking back to my grandchildren, I’m glad they are good at catching balls. I certainly hope they have a lot more athleticism than I ever have.

More than that, I hope they come to know the God who catches us and will put their trust in Jesus, who says, “I AM the light of the world … I AM the good shepherd … I AM the resurrection and the life ….”

May they always deeply love our Savior, who says, “Take courage. I AM. Don’t be afraid.”