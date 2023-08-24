The Rev. Michael Ventre sees many good things as Aquinas Catholic Schools launches into the 2023-24 academic year.

Ventre, chief administrative officer, speaks enthusiastically of the schools’ new staffers, including a first-time counselor and information technology media specialist. With a robust enrollment and new ag and botany classes, the school is moving ahead. One drawback has been the need to downsize the schools’ daycare center due to a lack of staff and Ventre is actively seeking workers.

At the same time, the school is being spruced up thanks to a successful 25th anniversary GOLDRUSH fundraiser.

This year, Aquinas has 229 elementary students. The school has had large numbers in the last five years — something Ventre describes as “beautiful.”

The middle and high school has 213 students. The Holy Name Family Center – which serves children from 6 weeks old through preschool -had 83 kids, but due to a lack of staff that number was downsized to about 65 children.

Having to downsize was extremely difficult.

“It was the worst phone calls I’ve had to make so far in my being here four years – telling my families who have given to the church and school, helped build that daycare, that I didn’t have room for them,” he said. “It was not easy at all.”

The center is looking for full- and part-time workers.

Ventre said the high school has 41 faculty and staff and the elementary has 33, a number that includes cooks, maintenance workers and para educators.

“We had three big retirements (last spring),” Ventre said.

Retirees include:

• Sandy Vavrina, a first-grade teacher, who retired after 33 years;

• Helen Ostdiek, a band teacher, who retired after 27 years; and

• Sharon DeWispelare, a business manager, who retired after 22 years.

This year, Aquinas has 12 new staff and teachers, two of whom are priests.

Sarah Miriovsky is the new school counselor. This is a position Aquinas hasn’t had before, but something that’s been on Ventre’s mind and heart for a while. A counselor can help a student, who’s struggling in a class or with something at home.

He sees the counselor as a bridge for parents and teachers. Although the school has long had a career counselor, he’s excited about having a counselor who can help students figure out why they’re struggling in certain areas.

“Just having her presence in the building — already the first two days — has been great,” he said Friday.

Aquinas also has a new IT media specialist, Roger Gallaway, who will teach a mechatronics class. The class will introduce students to basic concepts of electronics; prepare them for factory services; and teach them to design and create electrical systems.

“We have a lot of students, who are very proficient and smart when it comes to electronics and technology, so we’re trying to offer our students more classes,” he said.

Although the school doesn’t officially have a vocational agriculture program, it has begun moving toward that with an Introduction to Ag class and a botany class.

Ventre cites the relevancy of these classes considering that David City is in a farming community. He sees evidence of this in the numbers of kids showing animals and exhibiting products at the Butler County Fair. Many kids help their parents on their farms.

“Lots of farms, lots of ag in the area for sure,” he said.

With recent school shootings, Aquinas — like any school — must prepare for this possible situation.

Parents donated to help with building upkeep and security. This fall, the school will get new doors in the front entrance to make it more secure. More cameras will be installed in the elementary building.

“We’ve been updating our emergency operation plan,” he said. “Security has very much been on our mind.”

Ventre said the schools want to keep kids safe. With about 3,000 residents, David City is a small town.

“But we can no longer think that it’s not going to happen to us,” Ventre said.

Ventre noted other school building projects, which have or will include:

* New carpeting in some high school classrooms;

* Repainting the school’s 10-year-old addition;

* Replacement of all original pipes in the kitchen;

* New office furniture purchased after the City of Columbus moved its offices;

* Repainting of classrooms. Ventre expressed gratitude to teachers, who did this during the summer.

Ventre credits the updates to the generosity of people at GOLDRUSH in April.

“We raised a half a million,” Ventre said.

A substantial portion of that money already was scheduled to be in the school budget, but $100,000 is allowing for projects and building updates.

In school newsletter, Ventre said the theme for the year is “Truly Present.”

“We want Christ to be present in our students, our staff and schools,” he said.

This includes times when students and staff are in classrooms and the lunch room, on sports fields and at home.

He said parents are their children’s first teachers and noted the important role these adults play in the students’ spiritual lives.

“If it happens at home, we can reinforce it here,” he said.

Ventre added that parents are feeding and educating their children, taking them to sporting events and on trips – all of which is very important.

“But that spiritual aspect is important, too,” Ventre said. “We’re trying to form the whole person. “They (children) have to have sports, academics and the fine arts, but we also want them to have the spiritual life.”

Besides attending Mass, Ventre said there are retreats and canoe trips.

“We have priests on staff who can provide spiritual direction if a kid just wants to go and talk to them about anything,” Ventre said. “It’s finding God in all kinds of things.”

Ventre looks forward to the new school year. He said many staffers have a connection to Aquinas, whether their students attend here or they or their spouses are alumni.

“I think they’re going to bring some great things to the school,” he said. “We want them (students) to learn and we want to keep them safe. We hope what will bring it altogether is to know Jesus.”

Besides those mentioned earlier, new Aquinas teachers and staff include:

• Ashley Emswiler, kindergarten.

• Jessica Romshek, fourth grade.

• Bob Viergutz, band and sophomore theology.

• Katerina Jakub, advanced English and junior theology.

• Joan Cech, art.

• Lizzie DeWispelare, middle school English.

• Bennett Shane, middle school math.

• Alina Strong, business manager.

• The Rev. Bill Holoubek, eighth grade theology.

• The Rev. Stephen Graeve, school chaplain.