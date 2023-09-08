I love the Biblical account of three men and a fiery furnace.

Many years ago, I was leading a small Bible study of this story. During the study, I asked if attendees ever felt as if they were in a furnace - a time of fiery trials.

One woman looked at me and said, "I feel like I'm in the bottom of the furnace."

I could see where she was coming from. She was a young mother with two little children and had found herself in sad circumstances, which indeed seemed to have hit rock bottom. She was getting some financial assistance, but she needed moral support.

So hoping to encourage her, I shared what happened to three guys who were in an incredibly hot spot.

These men lived long before the time of Christ. They were among Israelites taken into captivity by the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar.

Their names were Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah.

We know them better by their Babylonian names: Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. As the story goes, the Babylonian king has built a 90-foot-tall gold statue, which he orders everyone bow down and worship.

Those who don't will be thrown into a fiery furnace.

Guess who won't bow down? Yep, those three stubborn Israelites. And when brought before an enraged king, they even say, "If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us from it, and he will rescue us from your hand, O king."

Then our non-compromising friends say something that I consider the epitome of God-fueled faith.

Immediately after making their first statement, they follow up with: "But even if he does not (rescue us), we want you to know, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up."

The king doesn't take this response very well.

He orders the furnace heated seven times hotter than normal.

Next, the king has some of his strongest soldiers tie up the three men and throw them into the furnace. The furnace is so hot that it kills the soldiers. So you'd think our three friends would be gone, right?

Suddenly, the king leaps to his feet.

"Weren't there three men we tied up and threw into the fire?" he asks.

Everyone agrees the king's math is correct.

"Look," he says, "I see four men walking around in the fire, unbound and unharmed, and the fourth looks like a son of the gods!"

The king orders our three fellows to come out of the fire, which they do. They're not hurt, their clothes aren't scorched - and they don't even smell like smoke.

Stories like this are so encouraging to me. They stir my imagination and leave me wanting more details.

For example, just consider that statue.

I'm sure that a 90-foot gold statue wasn't erected overnight. So three Israelites had some time to think about what they'd do when it was finished.

Did they figure its completion would be their death sentence?

From what I read in Daniel, chapter 1, these men were devout, but I wonder if they stayed awake at night wrestling with God about the choice they'd have to make. Did they desperately miss their homeland and the days before their captivity? Did they pray that God would miraculously rescue them?

Or had God given them such complete peace that they knew they'd be all right - whether they lived or died?

One thing I know as I read this story.

It's true that these men didn't bow down to a statue.

But more than that, they didn't bow down to fear.

Not fear imposed by a king.

Nor fear of the flames.

Nor any fears that could be shot at them like flaming arrows by the enemy of our souls.

They seemed to have fire-proof faith.

Even so, I wonder if they prayed for strength as the soldiers took them to that furnace.

And what was it like to walk around in that furnace? Did the young men think they had died? Did these once-firmly-tied fellows look at their arms and hands - amazed because the ropes were gone?

Did they look at the fourth man (now believed to be an angel or a pre-incarnate manifestation of Christ) and wonder who he was? Or did they just marvel in his presence?

I don't know how long they stayed in that furnace, but it doesn't sound like they were there too long before the king was calling them out.

If it were me, I might have thought it was safer to stay in the furnace than go out to meet that hot-tempered king.

But I have a feeling that these men didn't have much - if any - fear after that.

I'll bet it burned away with those ropes - which makes me wonder something else: Does it sometimes take a fiery trial to make us realize just how close God really is?

Do we remember that he walks with us in every furnace?

And is it possible to love those furnace times, because that can be when we feel him the most near and see his power deliver us in the most amazing ways?

It makes me think of the Scripture in the book of Isaiah, chapter 43, verses 1-3, which, in part, reads: "....Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.

"When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.

"For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior."

I believe that woman I talked to years ago was walking through some fire. I didn't see much of her after that study, but I believe God was able to deliver her from the furnace that seemed to envelop her.

And he can do the same with us.

A postscript: If you read the rest of this Bible story, you'll see that the king decreed that anyone who said anything bad about the Israelites' God would face a terrible demise - and he promoted those three brave men.