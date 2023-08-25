Some of my gal pals from Omaha were planning a trip and invited me along.

Our weeklong trip was canceled.

But that week still turned out great for me.

My buddy, Martha Hartman, came to my house. She helped me clean out a room and repair a broken drawer.

We had lunch with a college friend, whom I haven’t seen in decades.

And Martha and I ate lots of ice cream.

Life is full of times that don’t go like we expect and the Bible has its share of these situations.

While out tending sheep, David probably never expected to be called home and anointed as Israel’s next king.

A young Jewish girl, called Esther, couldn’t have imagined becoming queen of Persia and saving her people from annihilation.

And a young woman, named Mary, couldn’t have anticipated a visit from the angel, Gabriel, saying she’d become the mother of Jesus.

Each of these people experienced a change of course. And despite hardship and struggles, the unexpected course change blessed them and generations to come.

In thinking about course corrections, I’m reminded of a man named, Saul of Tarsus.

By his own account, Saul is an impressive fellow. He’s a Pharisee from the prestigious tribe of Benjamin. He strictly follows the law of Moses and his faith’s traditions. After Christ’s resurrection, Saul zealously persecutes the Christian church. Saul thinks he’s doing the right thing by trying to obliterate what he believes is a false religion.

Saul goes from house to house, dragging off Christian men and women and putting them in prison.

He’s on his way to Damascus, when — suddenly — a light from heaven flashes around him. He falls to the ground and hears a voice say: “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?”

“Who are you, Lord?” Saul asks.

“I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,” the Lord replies. “Now, get up and go into the city and you will be told what you must do.”

Men traveling with Saul are speechless. They heard a sound, but didn’t see anyone.

Saul gets up. But when Saul opens his eyes, he can’t see anything. So the men lead Saul by the hand into Damascus.

For three days, Saul is blind and doesn’t eat or drink anything.

Meanwhile, God calls to a Christian man, named Ananias, in a vision.

God tells Ananias to go to a house on Straight Street and ask for Saul, who’s praying. The Lord has given Saul a vision in which he sees Ananias place his hands on him to restore his sight.

Ananias isn’t so sure about this.

“Lord,” Ananias answers, “I have heard many reports about this man and all the harm he has done to your people in Jerusalem. And he has come here with authority from the chief priests to arrest all who call on your name.”

Poor Ananias. I’d be scared, too.

I might have asked: “Lord, isn’t there someone else you can send? Instead of Straight Street, could I go help somebody on Crooked Street?”

But the Lord says to Ananias: “Go! This man is my chosen instrument to proclaim my name to the Gentiles and their kings and to the people of Israel. I will show him how much he must suffer for my name.”

So Ananias goes and places his hands on Saul.

“Brother Saul, the Lord — Jesus, who appeared to you on the road as you were coming here — has sent me so that you may see again and be filled with the Holy Spirit.”

Immediately, something like scales fall from Saul’s eyes and he can see again.

He has a definite course correction.

Saul will become known as the Apostle Paul and spends the rest of his life spreading the Gospel. I’ve read where Paul was said to have traveled between 10,000 to more than 14,000 miles — on foot — to share the good news of Christ. That doesn’t include the miles Paul traveled by sea.

Since it’s almost 2,800 miles from Los Angeles to New York City, I’d say Paul really went the distance on his four missionary journeys.

Paul would be imprisoned during which time he wrote letters to ancient Christian churches. Those letters became most of the New Testament.

Church tradition says Paul was beheaded in Rome, perhaps part of the execution of Christians ordered by Roman emperor Nero, who falsely blamed them for a big fire that killed thousands in the city.

Throughout the centuries, Paul has been remembered for being in a prison earthquake that led to a jailer’s conversion and surviving a perilous shipwreck after which Paul was bitten by a poisonous snake.

Under the direction of the Holy Spirit, Paul wrote Scriptures that still encourage and inspire people today. Some include:

• “I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:11-13)

• “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)

• “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8)

In a letter to his mentee, Timothy, Paul wrote some of the most beautiful words I’ve ever read. I believe Paul was saying goodbye to a young man who’d become like a son to him and leaving behind a description of a redeemed life that was well-lived.

Paul wrote:

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4: 7-8)

In his earlier years, Paul couldn’t have imagined the plan God had for him. It was filled with pain and yet, great joy, as Paul came to love and trust Jesus more each day.

Paul’s example offers this question: “Who or what am I living for?” Is it a house, spouse, child, great job or hefty retirement? Or is it a closer walk and greater love for our Lord?

Paul — the former persecutor of Christians — knew the answer. I love how the New Living Translation of the Bible puts it:

“My old self has been crucified with Christ,” Paul writes. “It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. So I live in this earthly body by trusting in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)