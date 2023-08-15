Holy Family Parish in Lindsay will be hosting a bazaar and dinner on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Roast beef and sausage with all the trimmings (including the parish’s famous dressing) will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meals are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-10, and free for children ages 5 and under. To order a takeout meal, contact Cindy Klassen at 402-920-0477.

Inflatable toys and carnival games will start at 3 p.m. The beer garden will open at 4 p.m. The big ticket raffle drawing will be at 8 p.m.

Handicap parking will be available.