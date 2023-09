An organ and piano recital will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Federated Church, 2704 15th St., in Columbus.

Kim Kasling, organ professor at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and James Sharpe, organist at Federated Church, will be the performers. The program will include traditional works as well as contemporary Gospel compositions.

There is no admission charge, and an ice cream social will follow the program.